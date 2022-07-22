Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Two criminals wanted in multiple cases of murder and kidnapping were arrested in separate incidents in Haryana's Bahadurgarh and Bhiwani, police said on Friday.

The accused, Lokesh alias Gogi and Bijender alias Punji, were arrested on Thursday, they said.

A police team in Rohtak received specific inputs that a criminal wanted by the district police and their Jind, Gurugram and Hisar counterparts was roaming in the Bahadurgarh area with an intention to commit a crime, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

The police immediately raided the location and arrested Lokesh alias Gogi, a resident of Sheetal Nagar, Rohtak, he said.

The accused was earlier arrested in two cases of attempt to murder and one of murder in Rohtak. Apart from this, he was arrested in 2020 for possessing illegal arms in Gohana, he said.

The accused absconded after coming out on bail, the spokesperson said.

Lokesh was wanted in a total of eight cases including that of murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping in Rohtak, Hisar, Jind and Gurugram, he said.

In the second incident, a criminal, who was on the run for nearly two years, was arrested from Bhiwani, the spokesperson said.

Bijender alias Punji, a resident of Bhiwani's Siwada village, was arrested by a team of Special Task Force, Bahadurgarh during a raid that was conducted on the basis of a tip-off. The accused was wanted in nearly a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and dacoity etc., he said.

