Jabalpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Two men wanted in a kidnapping case in Pune were arrested from a train in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday, police said.

Police suspect the duo and their accomplice have murdered the victim.

Subham Sonwane (24) and Milind Thorat (25) were held from Godan Express train at Jabalpur railway station on input provided by Pune police, Jabalpur GRP station in-charge Balram Yadav told PTI.

Another accused Yogesh Bhame, a resident of Donaje village in Haveli tehsil of Pune, managed to escape.

Sonawane and Thorat are residents of Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, the police officer said.

"The trio was wanted for allegedly kidnapping a man and suspected murder. A case was registered by Pune Police," Yadav said.

The accused will be handed over to Pune police, he said, adding that the operation was conducted by officials of the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

