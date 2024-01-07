New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two active members of the dreaded Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang, who were involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and Arms Act, etc., in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

The two were identified as Subeg Singh alias Shibbu and Saurabh alias Gaurav and they were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station.

"They were wanted in an attempt to murder the case of Lajpat Nagar police station, Delhi. Both the arrested accused are habitual offenders and have been involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and Arms Act etc. in Delhi, Delhi police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

