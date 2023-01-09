New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A two-week capacity-building programme for the civil servants of Bangladesh, Maldives and Arunachal Pradesh commenced on Monday at the Mussoorie campus of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG).

The programme included 39 officers from Bangladesh (56th batch); 26 participants from Maldives (20th batch) and 22 participants from Arunachal Pradesh in the first capacity building programme for the state.

Also Read | Odisha Accident: Three Killed As Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Goods Vehicle in Mayurbhanj.

The programme will help these civil servants in upgrading their knowledge and skills to accelerate the implementation of various policies and programmes to improve the quality of life of citizens, said a Ministry of Personnel statement, adding "the programme has been scientifically developed in a participatory manner to equip them to deliver seamless public services to the people".

In furtherance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's philosophy of "vasudhaiv kutumbakam" and "neighbourhood first policy", the statement said, the capacity-building programmes for the civil servants of Bangladesh and Maldives have been started by the NCGG with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also Read | Internal Migration, Apathy Among Youngsters Major Reasons for Low Voter Turnouts: Election Commission to Parliamentary Panel.

To further improve the governance and public service delivery in North-East and border states, Union Minister Jitendra Singh directed to hold special programmes for the civil servants of Arunachal Pradesh.

National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) is already conducting such programmes for the civil servants of Jammu and Kashmir with great success, states the statement.

NCGG entered into an MoU with the Civil Service Commission, Maldives for the capacity building of 1,000 civil servants of Maldives and with the government of Bangladesh for the capacity building of 1,800 civil servants by 2024.

In a first, civil servant of Arunachal Pradesh will also be trained under NCGG's capacity-building programme as per the MoU signed in 2022.

In the two weeks programme for the civil servants of Bangladesh, Maldives and Arunachal Pradesh, civil servants will interact with experts on diverse topics like changing paradigm of governance, the vision of India in 2047 and the role of civil servants, decentralised municipal solid waste management, the role of the government recruitment agency to strengthen governance, health care services in remote areas, ethical perspectives in governance, disaster management, overview of rural development in India, approach to SDGs by 2030, health governance in India, climate change and its impact on biodiversity - policies and global practices, anti-corruption practices, LiFE, and circular economy among other important areas.

The National Centre for Good Governance was set up in 2014 by the Government of India as an apex-level institution in the country with a mandate to work on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building of civil servants of India as well as of other developing countries. It also works as a think tank of the government. In partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, NCGG has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries so far like Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Known for content and delivery, the capacity building programme is sought after and NCGG is expanding its capacity to accommodate a higher number of civil servants from various countries.

The participants will also be taken for exposure visits to various institutions such as smart city, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan: Zero energy building, Parliament of India, New Delhi Municipal Council and Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya.

Today's inaugural was attended by the Course Coordinator of Maldives AP Singh, Course Coordinator for Arunachal Pradesh BS Bisht, Course Coordinator for Bangladesh Mukesh Bhandari and Sanjeev Sharma, faculty, NCGG, Mussoorie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)