New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Two women were arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a man in west Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh (41) and Kavita (33), both residents of Prem Nagar in Rewla Khanpur, they said.

Also Read | Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmasthan Dispute: Mathura Court Dismisses Civil Suit Seeking Removal of Mosque Adjacent to Krishna Temple.

On September 24, police received information regarding mobile snatching in Dwarka area, a senior police officer said.

The victim said that the two women took a lift on his scooter and lured him to a secluded place at Nala Road. They then allegedly snatched his mobile phone and fled, the officer said.

Also Read | Retail Inflation for Industrial Workers Eases to 5.63% in August.

"A case was registered at Dwarka Sector-23 police station and investigation was taken up. Based on the description given by the complainant, two women Ramesh and Kavita were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

One snatched mobile phone has been recovered from their possession, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)