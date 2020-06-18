India News | Two Women Injured After House Collapses in Mumbai's Jogeshwari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Two women sustained minor injuries after a portion of a house collapsed in the Meghwadi area of Jogeshwari (East) in Mumbai on Thursday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

According to the BMC officials, the injured were rushed to Cooper hospital by locals.

The three-story building is said to have collapsed at around 1:30 pm, after which the locals rushed to the rescue of those trapped in the debris.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

