Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Two workers died when a construction elevator installed at a MHADA building site crashed in Kannamwar Nagar in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

The incident took place when plastering work was going on at an under-construction building of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), an official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Should Remove Hindi Signages From Metro Stations, Trains, Says Kannada Development Authority Chief.

The deceased were identified as E Tiwari (35) and Bolaram Yadav (36). The police have registered an accidental death report and further probe was on, the official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)