Dantewada, Feb 27 (PTI) Two workers were killed in a landslide in an iron ore mine area and two others are trapped under the debris in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the mining area of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in the afternoon, an official said.

Fourteen workers were constructing a retaining wall as a part of the Screening Plant-3 extension project of the NMDC under Kirandul police station limits, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

A portion of a big rock caved in at the site, and four workers were trapped under it, he said.

A police team launched the rescue operation and recovered the bodies of two workers. Efforts were on to bring out the others, the official said.

