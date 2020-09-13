Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) Mizoram reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 1,414, an official said.

Among the new patients were a two-year-old girl, and two truckers who came to the state from Punjab and Assam, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Man Rapes 70-Year-Old Woman in Ballia District, Arrested.

There are 591 active cases in the state at present while 823 people have recovered from COVID-19, the official said.

Of the new cases, 28 were reported from Aizawl, four from Lunglei and three from Kolasib, he said.

Also Read | All the Best Students! On NEET 2020 Exam Day, Send Motivational Quotes, Messages, GIFs and Images to Encourage Aspirants to Perform Well in the NTA Medical Entrance Examination.

All the 35 patients were in quarantine when they were found COVID-positive, he added.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate is 58.21 per cent.

The state has so far tested 49,091 samples for COVID- 19.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID-19 fatality. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)