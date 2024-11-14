By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): A two-year-old child was saved due to early diagnosis and opting for the procedures at the right time at a hospital in Delhi after the baby swallowed mercury when a thermometer broke in his mouth.

A two-year-old child was brought to the hospital after the thermometer broke in his mouth. Initially, there were no visible signs of abdominal pain or vomiting, making it difficult to assess the extent of mercury ingestion.

The child was initially managed conservatively with laxatives under close observation, as the exact amount of mercury ingested was unknown. All routine tests, including serum and urine mercury levels, were conducted. However, despite the use of laxatives, an abdominal X-ray revealed a substantial amount of mercury spread throughout the bowel, posing significant health risks.

After 48 hours with no improvement in mercury clearance, Dr Sufla Saxena, Head of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and her team proceeded with an urgent colonoscopy.

During the procedure, mercury was located throughout the large bowel and at the tip of the appendix. A comprehensive bowel lavage was conducted (a procedure that involves flushing out the large intestine with liquid to clean it) to flush out the mercury from the colon. The procedure went well, and the child was discharged the very next day. A follow-up X-ray confirmed that the mercury was fully cleared, eliminating the need for chelation therapy. This timely intervention successfully prevented the potential dangers of mercury toxicity.

Dr Sufla Saxena, Head of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Delhi said, "Acute or chronic mercury exposure can cause adverse effects during any period of development. Mercury is a highly toxic element and can have devastating effects on critical organs such as the heart, central nervous system, and kidneys. With early diagnosis and opting for the procedures at the right time, we were able to prevent the dangerous effects of mercury exposure and ensure the child's recovery without complications. This case highlights the important role of timely and advanced pediatric care in managing toxic exposures." (ANI)

