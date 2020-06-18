India News | Two Years After Student's Murder on Kerala Campus, Key Accused Surrenders in Court

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 18 (ANI): Nearly two years after Abhimanyu M, a student of Maharaja's College here was brutally murdered, one of the key accused in the case surrendered in Ernakulam Principal Sessions court today. Sahal AH, a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was accused of stabbing Abhimanyu to death.

It was on July 2, 2018, that 20-year-old Abhimanyu, a native of Idukki's Vattavada and a 2nd-year degree student got stabbed in a midnight clash that broke out between Students Federation of India (SFI) and Campus Front (the student wing of the Popular Front of India) workers. Abhimanyu was a member of SFI.

Out of the 16 accused in the case, the tenth accused, Sahal was alleged to have stabbed Abhimanyu. Sahal had been absconding since the incident. Sahal is charged under section 302 of the IPC. Court sent him to judicial custody after conducting a test for coronavirus.

The trial of the case is ongoing in the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. (ANI)

