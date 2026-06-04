India News | 'Two Years of Backstabbing' Campaign Exposes TDP-led Coalition's Broken Promises: YSRCP's Karthik Yellapragada

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched the state-wide 'Two Years of Backstabbing' campaign to expose the TDP-led coalition government's "failure" to fulfil the promises made to the people before the elections, a senior leader said.

YSRCP National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada on Thursday said that under the direction of the party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy protests are being organised today in all mandal headquarters across Andhra Pradesh.

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As part of the programme, YSRCP leaders and cadre are displaying copies of the TDP's election manifesto, the Super Six promises and the guarantee bonds bearing the photographs and signatures of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan that were distributed to households before the elections. These documents are being symbolically burnt at major junctions to highlight what the YSRCP termed the coalition government's betrayal of public trust.

Karthik Yellapragada said that two years after assuming office, the Chandrababu Naidu government has "failed" to implement many of the key promises that helped it secure power. He alleged that the coalition has abandoned farmers, women, youth, students and other sections of society by failing to deliver on its assurances.

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Meanwhile, as part of the campaign, YSRCP will also organise town hall meetings at constituency headquarters on either June 8 or June 9. Farmers, women, youth and representatives from various sections of society will participate in discussions on the two years of alleged anti-people governance, broken promises and administrative failures under the coalition government, a party said in a statement earlier.

He said the campaign is aimed at exposing the "widening gap" between the coalition's promises and its actual performance in government. The protests will continue across towns and constituency headquarters until June 12 as part of YSRCP's effort to hold the government accountable and seek justice for the people of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

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