Amritsar, Aug 4 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested two people from Bihar for allegedly making threat calls to two Amritsar-based doctors and trying to extort money.

The police identified the accused as Prinsh Kumar (21) and Vikas Kumar (22).

One of the victims Dr Rajnish Kumar had lodged a police complaint on July 31 alleging that an unknown person had been threatening him on his mobile phone and demanding Rs 5 lakh.

Two days prior to this, another doctor had lodged a similar complaint.

During investigation, police traced these threat calls to Bihar. A Punjab Police team was sent to that state and the accused were arrested, police said in a statement.

