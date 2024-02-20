New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police has moved an application in Patiala House Court, seeking one more month to complete the investigation against Prabir Purkayastha, founder and Editor-in-Chief and Amit Chakravarty, HR Head of news portal in the case registered by under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

The Trial Court Judge has fixed February 23, 2024, for a hearing on the application. Earlier, the trial court had granted the Delhi Police Special Cell two months additional time to complete the investigation.

In October last year, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the provisions of UAPA. Both the accused are presently in Judicial Custody.

Recently the Court allowed Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case. The approver, an accomplice who decides to testify against the co-accused in exchange for a pardon, is subject to examination and treatment under the CrPC. Safeguards are in place to prevent coerced or deceitful confessions, and the approver's testimony must be supported by corroborative evidence as per the law.

Amit Chakravarty has also moved a bail plea in Delhi High Court after turning approver in the case. The Delhi High Court has yet to pass an order on his bail application.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against Purkayastha, stated that the People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in place of crores of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

The FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India. (ANI)

