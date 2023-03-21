New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal on Tuesday upheld the Centre's decision to ban Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates.

According to the sources, the Tribunal has dismissed the allegations levelled by the organisation that one particular community is being targeted by the government.

Also Read | Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Kerala: Live News Updates on Hilal Committee Announcement on Ramzan Crescent Today.

The judgement was passed by UPA tribunal headed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

Lawyers associated with the case said that the Tribunal noted that the members of PFI and its affiliates are indulging in secessionist activities which were against the social fabric of the country.

Also Read | Maharashtra State Board Exams 2023: Mubashshira Sayyed, Class 10 Student From Mumbai Takes Exam From Ambulance After Meeting With Car Accident Three Days Ago.

To justify the ban on the terror outfit, the Central government had examined and presented 100 witnesses and had also shown two videos on the activities of the organisation and its members, the lawyers said.

The tribunal judgement was later sent to the Home Ministry.

The Union Home Ministry had in September last year declared Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an 'Unlawful Association'

It had said that PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set-up of the country, disturbing public order etc. which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The Home Ministry said it found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization. It declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as "unlawful association" under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)