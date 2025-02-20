Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging for the Hindi film 'Chhaava' to be made tax-free in the state.

In her letter on Thursday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also requested Fadnavis for a special screening of the film, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for legislators across the country.

"Making the film tax-free would make it more accessible to a wider audience, helping people connect with their historical and cultural roots. Given its significance, I also urge you to recommend that Chief Ministers of other states consider the same, as Chhaava represents not just Maharashtra's history but a crucial chapter in India's past," Chaturvedi wrote in a letter.

The Shiv Sena UBT MP also wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting that a special screening of the film Chhaava be organised for legislators in state assemblies and the Parliament.

"I urge you to consider holding special screenings of the film in all states for their respective Members of Legislative Assemblies, as well as at the national level for all Members of Parliament, to highlight this significant period of Indian history," the letter read.

On Tuesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also requested Fadnavis to declare 'Chhaava' as tax-free .

In the note, FWICE stated, "Chaava depicts the incredible story of sacrifice, bravery, selflessness and sense of duty of the legendary Maratha Sambhaji. The movie is applauded by all age groups and the youth is greatly influenced by the story depicted in the movie."

Earlier, Fadnavis directed the cyber cell in the state to contact the open-source platform to remove the content. Noting that Wikipedia doesn't operate from India, he suggested that a set of rules must be in place to avoid distortion of historical facts.

"I have informed the IG (Inspector-General of Police) Cyber about the objectionable writing on Wikipedia. They have (been) ordered to contact Wikipedia and take action...It is not operated from India," Fadnavis told reporters.

"They have their own rules...We will give suggestions like this - instead of distorting historical things, create a rule...Freedom of expression is not unlimited. It cannot encroach on the freedom of others," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said. (ANI)

