India News | UCC Bill to Be Passed in Upcoming Monsoon Assembly Session, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill would be introduced in the upcoming monsoon assembly session.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said the government was preparing to bring forward several important issues, with the Uniform Civil Code is one of them.

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"Our government will bring forward several issues, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is one of them. With Mahakal's blessings, this could be passed in this upcoming session (monsoon session)," the Chief Minister said.

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled to begin next month from July 20 and will conclude on July 24.

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Meanwhile, the opposition Congress raised objection to the proposal of UCC to be introduced in the state assembly with Congress MLA Arif Masood questioning the government's claim that the proposed legislation would be truly "uniform" as tribal communities are already excluded.

"First of all, when tribal communities have been kept outside its purview, how can it still be called a Uniform Civil Code? Secondly, I believe everyone should oppose it because it will encourage live-in relationships," Masood said.

Earlier, CM Yadav had announced that the state government initiated the process of gathering public feedback before moving ahead with the proposal.

"The current practice of following different personal laws regarding our sisters' weddings and family traditions based on religion is no longer necessary. We need a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The Madhya Pradesh government, inspired by the adoption of UCC in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam, is committed to implementing UCC," he said.

He also highlighted that a committee led by a former Supreme Court judge, comprising various scholars, was formed to gather suggestions from people of all religions across different districts in the state. A website was launched to collect public suggestions, and appealed to the public to contribute their thoughts on the matter.

Notably, Uttarakhand was the first state to pass a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat, which cleared the legislation with a majority voice vote after a marathon debate lasting over seven hours in March 2026.

In May, Assam passed its UCC Bill, aiming to establish a single civil legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion. (ANI)

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