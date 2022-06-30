Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Thursday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing him of failing to protect the people of the state, two days after a tailor was brutally murdered in Udaipur city.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad had hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and later posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress government in the state has an “anti-Hindu” mindset and believes in politics of appeasement.

"People have lost faith in the current regime following the Udaipur incident. This is an anti-Hindu government," Tiwari told reporters at a press conference here.

Rajasthan shares its border with Pakistan and this incident not only exposes the failure of the state's intelligence system but also attests to the fact that the Congress government is incapable of maintaining law and order and protecting people, he said.

Therefore, the chief minister should resign, he said.

Tiwari also accused the chief minister of becoming accustomed to blaming the BJP-led central government for all his failures. However, people of the state understand this very well now, he said.

