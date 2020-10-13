Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, indeed needs a certificate of Hindutva as he has "deviated" from the politics propagated by his father late Bal Thackeray.

Shelar made these remarks after Thackeray hit back at Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying "I don't need your certificate for my Hindutva".

Also Read | Delhi Kasturba Gandhi Hospital Doctors Threaten to Go on Strike from Tomorrow Over Salary Dues.

In his letter to Thackeray regarding reopening of places of worship, Koshyari had asked, "Have you suddenly turned secular, the term you hated?"

"You cannot deny the fact that you have been deviated from Hindutva which was followed by your father (Bal Thackeray who founded the Shiv Sena). The people who have insulted late freedom fighter V D Sawarkar are now sharing power with you," Shelar told reporters.

Also Read | Temple Re-Opening in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Backs CM Uddhav Thackeray in War of Words Against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Shiv Sena, a former ally of the BJP, had joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last year.

Uddhav Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray was hailed by many as the mascot of Hindutva, and was popularly called as "Hinduhridaysamrat" (emperor of Hindu hearts).

"You did not even touch the feet of Lord Vitthal when you went to Pandharpur couple moths back as a part of customs," Shelar said referring to the annual 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' ritual.

"You need certificate of governor Koshyari who himself has come form Uttarakhand, the land of Gods," the BJP MLA added.

An RSS veteran and former CM, Koshyari had served as vice president of the BJP and as first president of that party's unit in Uttarakhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)