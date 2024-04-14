Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Dashmesh Gurudwara in Mumbai to pay obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi on Saturday.

He was accompanied by his son, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and South Central Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency candidate Anil Desai.

In the visuals, he was seen wearing a saffron turban.

In a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Today on the occasion of Baisakhi, party chief Uddhavsaheb Thackeray and South Central Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency candidate Anil Desai visited Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar in Guruteg Bahadur Nagar. Happy Baisakhi to all."

Baisakhi is an important celebration commemorating the establishment of Khalsa Pant. It is a time to gather, pray, and celebrate with love and happiness.

Additionally, Baisakhi is a harvest festival and the start of the new agricultural year in Punjab, where farmers give thanks for the bountiful harvest and pray for future prosperity.

The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm among Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist communities. It is the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year which is celebrated across India, especially in Punjab and northern India.

On Baisakhi, people from the Sikh community visit local Gurudwaras and participate in langar and the preparation of food.

Kirtans and special prayers are held on this day. (ANI)

