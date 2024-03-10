Mumbai, March 10: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai on Sunday. While addressing the event, CM Shinde welcomed Waiker and said that the latter joined the real Shiv Sena which is moving ahead on the ideology of Babasaheb Thackeray.

"Ravindra Waikar joined the real Shiv Sena which is moving ahead on the ideology of Babasaheb Thackeray. For the last 40 to 50 years Waiker worked with Balasaheb Thackeray. He discussed with me his constituency works and he knows that this government is working for the people of Maharashtra. I welcome Waikar to Shiv Sena," he said. Ravindra Waikar Joins Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray's Close Aide MLA Joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Ravindra Waikar Joins Shiv Sena

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's close aide MLA Ravindra Waikar joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/eaTd54tz0u — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

"We will work for the people and in past too we wanted BJP and Shiv Sena governments in the state but it did not happen but today it is happening. We convert negative things into positive ones. In these 2.5 years, we made more than 500 decisions for the public," Shinde added. Rajendra Gudha Joins Shiv Sena Video: Jolt to Congress Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 After Former Leader's Entry Into Eknath Shinde Faction.

After joining the party, Waiker said that he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena because he intended to do work for his constituency and a lot of people's demands were pending. "I'm here because I want to do work for my constituency and a lot of demands of people are pending. All work will be done only when you are in government and people elect you because you have to do work. The central government & state government are working very well. I am here because of these issues and I want CM Eknath Shinde to elect an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for this work," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that the decision regarding the alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be made at the right time. As the BJP is in negotiations with the Mahayuti Alliance comprising Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction on the seat-sharing formula, some reports emerged about BJP having talks with MNS.

Fadnavis said, "MNS has taken an extensive stand; this is not different from our (BJP) stand. We believe in regional pride. The rights of 'Marathi manush' must be protected in Maharashtra, and they must play a wider role". Fadnavis admitted that there is not much difference between the stand of Raj Thackeray's party and the BJP.

"MNS has spoken about Hindutva, besides 'Marathi manush'. So, there is not much difference between the stand of MNS and BJP," he said. Informing about seat sharing in the state, Fadnavis said, "The discussion about seat sharing in Maharashtra is going in a positive direction, 80 per cent of the issues have been resolved. Discussions are underway on the remaining 20 per cent of issues." He also expressed confidence that they would resolve all issues and form a good alliance in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Fadnavis asserted that everything is going well between the Mahayuti Alliance in the state and discussion is still underway on two or three seats that will be resolved soon. Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said whenever it comes to ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha, it is based on the ground reality only.

"Everything is going well between the three parties of our alliance. Discussion is still going on two or three seats on which there was a deadlock but that too will be resolved soon. There is no dispute of any kind between us. There should not be any speculation about the seats before the announcement because it seems incorrect. Whatever decision will be taken will come before you in a day or two," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)