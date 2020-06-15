Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Uddhav Thackeray's Father-in-law Dead

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 11:38 AM IST
India News | Uddhav Thackeray's Father-in-law Dead

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Madhav Patankar, the father-in- law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at a private hospital here on Monday, an official from the medical facility said.

A senior Shiv Sena leader also confirmed the news of death of 76-year-old Patankar after prolonged illness.

His daughter Rashmi Thackeray is the wife of the state chief minister and is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

