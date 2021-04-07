Kannur (Kerala), Apr 6 (PTI) The UDF on Tuesday sought repoll in the Taliparamba Assembly seat in Kerala's Kannur district, alleging that the CPI(M) workers captured many booths and engaged in bogus voting.

Congress state working president K Sudhakaran said the UDF would move court if repolling was not announced in the constituency.

Talking to reporters, Sudhakaran, who represents Kannur in the Lok Sabha, alleged that booths were captured in some parts of Anthoor municipality and five panchayats with the help of the poll officials.

UDF candidate V P Abdul Rasheed was prevented from visiting the booths seeking votes in the constituency, he alleged. CPI(M) leader M V Govindan is the LDF candidate in the seat.

Sudhakaran alleged widespread rigging of votes in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Dharmadam Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, incidents of violence have been reported from some areas of the district.

Two workers of the Youth League, youth wing of the IUML, were injured after they were allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers in Pullukkara area in Koothuparamba constituency around 8 pm, police said.

A Youth League worker, Mansoor suffered serious injuries in the attack in which sharp-edged weapons were used. He has been rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, police said. Another injured worker, Muhsin, has been admitted to a hospital in the district, police said.

UDF alleged that a gang of CPI(M) workers allegedly hurled bombs at them before attacking them with swords.

