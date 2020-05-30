India News | UDF Stages Protest over Kerala Govt's Decision to Charge NRIs for Institutional Quarantine

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 30 (ANI): The United Democratic Front (UDF) lead opposition staged a statewide protest against the Kerala Government's decision to charge NRIs returning from abroad for institutional quarantine.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala while inaugurating the protest outside the secretariat, said that the government's decision to charge for institutional quarantine is cruel and that the government is insulting the NRIs by considering them as paying guests.

Also Read | YES Bank Acquires 24% Stake in Dish TV Post Invocation of Pledged Shares Due to Debt Default.

Chennithala further accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of insulting the NRIs. "On an average three Malayalees die abroad on a daily basis. The government did nothing for the people who died abroad," said Chennithala.

"MPLAD fund has amended now. People are donating to the Chief Minister's disaster fund. Rs 2,000 crores have been collected in the fund, why can't the government use this fund to give institutional quarantine to NRIs free of cost," said Chennithala.

Also Read | Maharashtra | 18 New Positive COVID-19 Cases & 1 Death Reported Today in Dharavi, Total Number of Cases Reach 1733, Death Toll Rises to 71: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

"Now poor NRIs who are not in a privileged category are returning. The opposition is pointing out government's lapses, but the government is not ready to rectify it," he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had expressed inability to provide quarantine facilities for "lakhs of people" coming to the state and said that people will have to pay for it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)