Chennai (Tamil Naidu) [India], January 8 (ANI): In a significant development at Chennai's Chepauk Kasturbai Gandhi Hospital, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, announced the implementations of various schemes that had been promised in the state assembly.

The event included the launch of the PICME 3.0 portal, the inauguration of a new medical building and state-of-the-art equipment, and an inspection of the hospital's maternity ward.

"Tamil Nadu is the premier state of India in the field of Medicine and People's Wellbeing. Tamil Nadu is making various achievements especially in the field of obstetrics. As per the various announcements issued in the assembly related to Obstetrics at an estimate of Rs.4.60 Crore, we inaugurated the construction facilities including Obstetrics rooms at Government Kasturba Gandhi Maternal Health Hospital located in Chepauk Triplicane block today" Udhaynidhi Stalin said.

"We also launched PICME 3.0 software for Obstetrics Services - Equipment to prevent Maternal Deaths in Government Hospitals - Equipment for Emergency Maternity & Child Care Centre. We issued certificates - orders of admission to nurses who completed special training in obstetrics. We will work tirelessly to make Tamil Nadu number 1 in the health sector as it is today" he further added.

During his visit, Minister Udayanidhi Stalin distributed certificates to nurses proficient in normal delivery processes and extended recognition to newly joined nursing staff.

Expressing gratitude for the collaborative efforts, he emphasized the interdependence of the health and sports departments, stating, "Health Minister often calls me to inaugurate health schemes as our departments are mutually dependent. I don't have belief in God, and I believe you doctors as our Gods who save lives" he said.

Responding to queries about the possibility of assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin maintained that such decisions rest with the Chief Minister and criticized the ongoing rumors.

"Chief Minister will take a decision on it... Why are you spreading rumours about it now." he said.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian highlighted the successful implementation of schemes and initiatives for Kasturba Government Hospital.

"4 schemes and initiatives for Kasturba Government Hospital have been implemented and inaugurated today by our state sports minister, Udayanidhi Stalin" he said. (ANI)

