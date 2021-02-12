New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The 8-week long 'Udyog Manthan' organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is deliberating on ways to enhance productivity and quality in major sectors of Indian industry, said an official on Thursday.

"Under Udyog Manthan, we are discussing issues of productivity and quality in major sectors of Indian industry. We have come half-way and hope to have a good set of recommendations to improve productivity and quality in Indian industry," Vandana Kumar, Joint Secretary, DPIIT told ANI.

She said it is the first of its kind industrial brainstorming exercise.

"DPIIT under Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising 8-week long 'Udyog Manthan', the first of its kind industrial brainstorming exercise under which a series of webinars are being conducted covering 45 diverse sectors. We have industry experts in these conversations. We have international best practices being discussed. There will be immense learning from these webinars," she said.

Kumar said that to become "self-reliant India", "we have to increase the competitiveness among our Indian industries. We need to focus on productivity and quality."

Dr Ravi Prakash Singh, secretary-general of Quality Council of India (QCI) said, "The conclave is going on and we are discussing with industries player about how to improve productivity and quality in major sectors of Indian industry. We are discussing ways to promote vocal for local and self-reliant India."

DPIIT in association with QCI, National Productivity Council (NPC), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Industry Chambers is organising Udyog Manthan - a marathon of webinars covering 45 sectors focused on quality and productivity in all major sectors of manufacturing and services.

It started on January 4, 2021 and will conclude on March 2, 2021.

During last four weeks, 18 webinars on various manufacturing and service sectors including Toys, Leather, Furniture, Chemicals, Tourism, Drone, Financial Services have been organized where 175 speakers, 1800 participants on WebEx and 7000+ over other social media platforms participated, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a release date February 3.

During the next few weeks, Udyog Manthan will cover various sectors including pharma, medical devices, closed-circuit camera, Electronics System Design and manufacturing, new and renewable energy, robotics, aerospace and defence, quality in government processes which will shine a guiding light towards realizing the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, it said. (ANI)

