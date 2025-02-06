New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday extended the deadline for submitting feedback on the Draft UGC Regulations of 2025 to February 28, which focuses on minimum qualification for appointment and promotion of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges.

The Draft UGC Regulations, which also focuses on measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education, were uploaded on January 6, requesting feedback from stakeholders connected with academic institutions. The original date to receive feedback was February 5.

Also Read | Zomato Renamed As Eternal: Deepinder Goyal's Food Delivery Platform To Trade As 'Eternal' on Stock Exchanges.

"In view of requests received from stakeholders to extend the last date to submit feedback on the draft UGC Regulations 2025, UGC has now decided to extend the last date to February 28, 2025. Stakeholders can submit feedback on the draft regulations till 28/02/2025," the notice signed by UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi read.

Earlier, six states adopted a joint resolution seeking the withdrawal of draft Regulations, 2025.Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka adopted the 15-point resolution at the conclave of State Higher Education Ministers-2025 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Denounces 'Hindu Rate of Growth'; Calls It an Insult to Society Due to 'Shahi Parivar' Failures (Watch Video).

The states said that the draft UGC regulations do not envisage any role for the state governments in the appointment of the vice-chancellors of public universities established under state Acts and thus impinge on the legitimate rights of the state in a federal set-up. The resolution demanded that the State Governments must be given a pivotal role in the appointment of vice-chancellors to state public universities.

The resolution says that the regulations severely curtail the rights of the States in constituting the search-cum- selection committees for the selection of Vice Chancellors.

The provision relating to appointing non-academics to be appointed as Vice-Chancellors requires to be withdrawn, the states said.

The Draft UGC regulations focus on setting up the minimum qualifications needed for appointing teachers and academic staff in educational institutions offering higher studies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)