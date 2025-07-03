India News | UIDAI Records Nearly 230 Cr Aadhaar Authentication Transactions in June, 7.8 Pc Growth over Last Year

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The growth highlights the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, as well as the expansion of the digital economy in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Agency News ANI| Jul 03, 2025 10:36 PM IST
    Representative Image

    New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Aadhaar number holders carried out 229.33 crore authentication transactions in June 2025, surpassing the previous month this year and the corresponding month in the last fiscal year. The growth highlights the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, as well as the expansion of the digital economy in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.

    With this, the cumulative number of such transactions has gone past 15,452 crores since inception. The June 2025 authentication transactions are nearly 7.8 per cent more than such transactions recorded in June 2024.

    The growing number of transactions demonstrates how Aadhaar-based authentication has been playing a facilitator role in effective welfare delivery and the voluntary availing of various services offered by service providers. It is a catalyst for ease of living for millions of people.

    The AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions developed in-house by UIDAI also witnessed consistent growth. In June 2025, a record number of 15.87 crore face authentication transactions were recorded, as against 4.61 crore such transactions in the corresponding month last year.

    So far, almost 175 crore face authentication transactions have been executed. It indicates the growing adoption of this authentication modality and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders.

    This AI-based face authentication modality works on both Android and iOS platforms. It enables users to verify their identity with just a face scan, ensuring convenience while upholding stringent security standards.

    More than 100 entities, both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers, among others, are using face authentication for the smooth delivery of benefits and services.

    Similarly, in June, over 39.47 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out. Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in improving customer experience and aiding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services, said the ministry. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

