Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): The sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple on the third day of Shiva Navratri on Wednesday, with devotees witnessing the divine ritual in deep reverence.

A unique Bhasma Aarti occurred in the early hours, as "Har Har Mahadev" chants echoed across the temple premises. Devotees brimming with devotion thronged the temple and queued up late into the night to seek Baba Mahakal's blessings.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating at Guest House in Andheri, Rescue Minor Girl.

A Priest of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple said, "Today is the third day of the Lord Shivra Navratri festival, and the celebrations are in full swing. This morning, devotees and priests performed the Bham Aarti, offering Panchamrit to the deity. The god was bathed in a mixture of juices extracted from various fruits. This evening, we will have the 'sheshnag' darshan, and Today the deity is dressed as the Groom, marking a special highlight of the festival."

A woman devotee, sharing her experience, said that the 'nine-day fair' held on the occasion of Shiva Navratri, "This aarti is very special in India. A nine-day fair is held here, where people come from far away to visit and have their wishes fulfilled."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 19, 2025: Concor, RVNL, Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Another woman devotee said, "I had the privilege of attending the Bhasma Aarti four years ago, and recently, I sat in the front row and experienced it again. The rhythm was vibrant and captivating, and I found myself drawn back to it, eager to experience the Bhasma Aarti again on my next visit."

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the temple priest, Baba Mahakal's doors were opened in the Brahma Muhurta following tradition. After that, Lord Mahakal performed a holy bath with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood.

After that unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed amid the beating of drums and blowing of Shankh (conch shells). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)