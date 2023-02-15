Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) UK MP Bob Blackman on Wednesday met Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi and other political leaders here.

During his Jaipur visit, the British MP also visited Amber fort.

“Bob reached the Rajasthan Assembly and had a courtesy meeting with Speaker C P Joshi,” an assembly spokesperson said.

Blackman also met BJP state unit president Satish Poonia at his residence and held a discussion on a range of issues, according to a saffron party press release.

Poonia said Blackman is a supporter of the interests of India and Indians in the UK. He supported India on the issue of Kashmir from Parliament to public events, the release quoted him as saying.

“Bob Blackman said under the efficient and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is making development in every field. India's credibility has been greatly strengthened in the world and the India-UK business relations have become very strong,” it added.

