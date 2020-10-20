Rishikesh, Oct 20 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has given its in-principle approval to set up a waste processing and disposal plant in Rishikesh.

The state government has agreed in principle to grant 10 hectares of forest land to the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation to build the plant, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai said at a press conference here.

The proposed plant will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore in Lalpani beat of Rishikesh forest range, she said.

The municipal corporation will have to deposit approximately Rs 1.19 crore to the forest department for compensatory afforestation in lieu of the forest land being allocated to it for setting up the processing plant, the mayor said.

The corporation has also sought an allocation of Rs 9 crore from the budget earmarked for the Kumbh fair to dispose of the legacy waste lying at the trenching ground in the heart of the town, she said.

