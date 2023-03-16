Gairsain (UKD), Mar 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Thursday directed the state government to issue a show cause notice to Chief Secretary SS Sandhu in connection with a breach of privilege motion brought against him by four Congress MLAs.

Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh, Jaspur MLA Adesh Chauhan, Khatima MLA Bhuvan Kapri and Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami moved the breach of privilege motion against Sandhu accusing him of not following the protocol and talking to them when they went to call on him on Thursday morning.

Also Read | ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble.

Informing the assembly about it, Pritam Singh said, "We four MLAs went to meet the Chief Secretary this morning. Not to speak of greeting us, he did not even find it necessary to talk to us."

Accusing the chief secretary of not following the protocol, the MLAs demanded a direction from the speaker in this regard.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023 Allocates Lion's Share for Welfare Citing 2024 Polls.

The speaker assured the members that the matter will be investigated but they insisted on a direction from her.

She then directed the state government to serve the chief secretary with a show cause notice asking him to explain his behaviour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)