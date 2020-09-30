Dehradun, Sept 30 (PTI) A total of 1,005 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the state's infection tally to 49,000 while 20 more persons died of the disease at different hospitals in the state.

Dehradun district reported the highest 336 positive cases, Haridwar 133, Nainital 112, Pauri 65, Chamoli 61, Tehri 59, Udham Singh Nagar 58, Champawat 54, Uttarkashi 41, Bageshwar 26, Pitgoragarh 24, Almora 20, and Rudraprayag 16, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 20 more COVID patients died in the state taking the toll to 611, it said.

Five deaths were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, three from AIIMS, Rishikesh, three from Himalayan Hospital, Dehradun, three from Military Hospital, Roorkee, three from Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, two from HNB Base Hospital, Srinagar and one from Metro Hospital, Haridwar, it said.

A total of 39,035 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far, and the number of infected patients under treatment is 9,111, it said.

A total of 243 patients have migrated out of the state.

