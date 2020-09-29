Dehradun, Sep 29 (PTI) With 493 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand climbed to 47,955 on Tuesday, while 11 more people succumbed to the disease.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 174 positive cases, followed by Tehri (65), Udham Singh Nagar (60), Haridwar (53), Nainital (47), Uttarkashi (40), Pithoragarh (15), Champawat (15), Chamoli (13), Bageshwar (six), Rudraprayag (four) and Almora (one), a state health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Deceased Girl, Bhim Army Workers Protest Outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll due to the disease to 591, it added.

Four deaths were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, three from AIIMS, Rishikesh, two from Doon Medical College and one each from Base Hospital and S N Hospital, Almora, the bulletin said.

Also Read | 2nd Sero Survey Results: 87 Million Likely Exposed to COVID-19 in India, 1 in 15 Have Antibodies.

As many as 38,059 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of patients under treatment is 9,122, it added.

A total of 223 patients have migrated out of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)