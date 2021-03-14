Dehradun, Mar 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik on Saturday met former chief minister B C Khanduri and discussed party issues.

After the meeting at Khanduri's residence, Kaushik said the party will be taken forward after consultation with senior leaders.

Kaushik also met ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and former party chief Ajay Bhatt.

Bhatt congratulated Kaushik on becoming the state party president and said he has been continuously winning the election of an MLA from Haridwar and has served as a cabinet minister for a long time in the state.

Bhatt hoped that Kaushik will serve the party with complete dedication.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)