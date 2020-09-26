Dehradun, Sept 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Lohaghat MLA Puran Singh Fartyal for allegedly making anti-party statements and breaching the party discipline.

Also Read | MSP Procurement of Kharif Paddy Begins in Punjab and Haryana, Announces Centre.

The party also asked Fartyal to explain within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for besmirching the party's image.

Also Read | Sophie Choudry Is Glamorous and Demure, All at Once in a Lehenga Saree!.

The notice signed by Pradesh BJP general secretary Kuldeep Kumar also said the MLA's recent demand for an assembly debate on the issue of corruption despite being a member of the ruling party also fell into the category of indiscipline.

The notice said Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat has also taken cognisance of the breach of party discipline by the MLA.

It asked him to send his reply within seven days of receiving the notice either to the state party chief or to Kumar.

Fartyal has been speaking against his own government in the media accusing it of favouring a contractor and stalling development works in his constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)