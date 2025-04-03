Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday urged devotees to do online registration before embarking on the CharDham Yatra to avoid any kind of inconvenience. The Chief Minister said that over 11 lakh pilgrims have completed their online registration.

"Our government, giving top priority to the convenience and safety of devotees coming from within the country and abroad, is working with full commitment to make the Char Dham Yatra smooth, safe, and comfortable," Dhami said in a post on X.

"So far, more than 11 lakh pilgrims have completed their online registration. I urge all of you to ensure your registration is done before embarking on the journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience," he said

The CharDham Yatra, which includes the pilgrimage to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, attracts lakhs of devotees annually and holds immense spiritual significance.

On Sunday, Dhami reviewed preparations for the upcoming Yatra, stating that the dates for the opening of all the Dhams have been finalised.

The Uttarakhand CM also assured that the State government is working swiftly to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami had underlined the importance of the Yatra, likening its commencement to a festival for the people of Uttarakhand.

"The dates for the opening of the doors of all the Dhams have come, and we were already preparing for it at a fast pace. This time, we are making all the preparations so that our Yatra is historic and good. The beginning of the Yatra is like a festival for us," said Dhami.

Meanwhile, on March 23, a press statement was released stating that the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has begun preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a mock drill will be conducted in April to strengthen disaster response mechanisms and enhance coordination among agencies.

Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman held a departmental meeting with experts from USDMA, ULMMC, and U-Prepare to discuss all aspects of the mock drill's organization.

Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman said that continuous work is being done at the level of the Disaster Management Department and USDMA to deal effectively with possible disasters during the Char Dham Yatra.

He said that NDMA has provided a tentative schedule for a disaster-focused mock drill during the Chardham Yatra, which USDMA has started preparing for. He informed everyone that a meeting will soon be held with various districts and line departments to finalize the mock drill preparations. (ANI)

