New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who arrived in the national capital on Saturday, said that it is a myth in the state that one political party cannot form its government after one term and further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been successful enough to break this myth in the state.

Addressing a gathering on 'Ayodhya Parv 2022' today, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at Rajghat in Delhi said, "People used to say I became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at the wrong time. There was also a myth in the state that one political party cannot form its government after one term. We broke this myth."

Dhami, who was appointed Chief Minister in July last year, lost his seat of Khatima in the Assembly polls -- in keeping with a long-running trend in Uttarakhand, and despite the BJP winning a majority with 47 out of 70 seats overall.

Following this, it is expected that a BJP MLA will resign and vacate a seat for Dhami to contest in a by-poll and return to the Assembly.

In March this year, CM Dhami, who lost elections from the Khatima state Assembly seat, was chosen to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand by the central leadership.

Earlier in the day, Pushkar Singh Dhami felt grateful to Harish Dhami, Congress MLA who said to leave his Assembly seat.

"I am grateful to Harish Dhami (Congress MLA who said to leave his Assembly seat), our own people have offered to leave their Assembly seats as well but the final decision will be taken by the party high command," he said to ANI prior to attending the event. (ANI)

