Dehradun, Sep 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe after a state minister expressed fears that a senior IAS officer in her department had either been "kidnapped" or "gone underground".

However, it was later found that the IAS officer had gone into isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, official sources said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Jan Adhikar Party Worker Assaulted in Patna During Tractor Rally; Pappu Yadav’s Party Blames BJP.

The matter had taken a serious turn after Women Welfare and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya wrote to DIG Arun Mohan Joshi, saying V Shanmugham, a director in the department, was not responding to her calls and messages for the last two days.

She said she suspected that the officer had either been kidnapped or gone underground, the sources said here.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: IANS C-Voter Survey Says More Than 50% Voters Want Change in Govt.

The CM ordered a probe into the entire incident on Thursday, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)