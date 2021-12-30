New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Congress screening committee in its first meeting on Wednesday discussed candidates for all 70 assembly seats and the final decision on the list of candidates will be tentatively taken by January 4, said Congress leader Harish Rawat.

"It was the first meeting. More meetings will follow. Had a detailed discussion on all 70 seats, merits of candidature. A final decision will be sent to CEC possibly on January 4. Date not confirmed though," Rawat told reporters after the meeting here in the national capital.

He further said that the party's candidates are in a position to win majority of the seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, which are due next year.

Assembly polls are due in Uttarakhand in 2022.

Meanwhile, regarding the assembly election in Punjab, Sunil Jakhar, Chairman of the campaign committee of Punjab Congress on Wednesday said that the winnability of a candidate will be the biggest factor in the ticket distribution for the Assembly polls in the state.

The former Punjab Congress president also said that other important factors will be to make sure that only one person from one family gets a ticket to contest elections.

"The most important factor for distribution of tickets is the winnability of a candidate. Another important factor will be that only one person from one family gets a ticket to contest the election," Jakhar said after the Screening Committee meeting.

