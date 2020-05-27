India News | U'khand: Elephant Killed in Battle of Supremacy Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh, May 27 (PTI) One elephant died of injuries it suffered during a battle of supremacy with another elephant at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve's Chilla range in Uttarakhand.

The elephant died on Tuesday, the reserve's director Amit Verma said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Migrants Found Dead in Shramik Special Train at Varanasi Railway Station.

He had suffered the injuries in a fight with a tusker on May 25.

The tusker had dug deep with his tusks into the hind parts of the elephant leaving him bleeding profusely, the officer said.

Also Read | Liquor Outlets in Kerala to Open on May 28 Using New App to Regulate Customers.

He was seen standing for nearly 10 hours in the Ganga river on Tuesday by forest guards, apparently to soothe his wounds.

When the forest guards tranquilised the elephant on Tuesday evening he collapsed and died of excessive bleeding, Verma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)