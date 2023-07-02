Gopeshwar (U'khand), Jul 2 (PTI) A 56-year-old ex-serviceman who was sitting on a day-long hunger strike as part of a group to demand benefits under the 'One Rank, One Pension' died at the protest site here on Sunday, police said.

Shiv Singh Bisht was sitting on a one-day hunger strike with fellow ex-service personnel at the district magistrate's office in Chamoli.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman Gives Birth to Newborn Child With 60 ml of Nicotine Levels in Mehsana Hospital, Doctors Say Mother’s Tobacco Addiction Led to Child’s ‘Overdosing’.

According to information from the office of the Superintendent of Police (Chamoli), Bisht's health deteriorated during the hunger strike and meeting on the Collectorate premises.

He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Thanks PM Narendra Modi, 'Blames' ED for NCP Split As Nephew Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM of Maharashtra in Eknath Shinde-Led Govt.

Ex-service personnel have been agitating to press for their 16-point list of demands, including the 'One Rank, One Pension'.

Virendra Singh, president of the Chamoli District Ex-Servicemen League Organization, said Bisht's death was a sad incident for his family and the organisation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)