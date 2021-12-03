Rishikesh (U'khand), Dec 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand's new Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar has asked the Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Rahul to immediately act on the suspension order of ranger Brij Bihari Sharma and relieve DFO Kishan Chand of his duties.

Sharma was suspended by Kumar's predecessor Rajiv Bhartari on October 25 for his alleged involvement in illegal constructions carried out in the buffer zone of Corbett, but his suspension order has not yet been executed.

Also Read | Omicron Variant in India: 4 of Family Test Positive for COVID-19 After Returning From South Africa, Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing.

DFO Kishan Chand, who was transferred on November 25 in connection with the same incident, has also not been relieved of his duties.

The Corbett director was asked to act immediately on the two orders on Thursday, the HoFF said.

Also Read | Oppo Pad Tablet With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped To Debut in India Next Year: Report.

A fact finding team of the National Tiger Conservation Authority had detected illegal constructions carried out in Kalagarh and Pakhro forest ranges which fall in the buffer zone of Corbett.

After a field survey, it had recommended identifying officials with whose connivance the constructions had been carried out in these ranges without the consent of authorities concerned, and penalising them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)