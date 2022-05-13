Dehradun, May 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will hold pre-budget consultations with representative groups to take their suggestions for the state's budget.

Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal will hold a dialogue with representative groups of Kumaon division at Nainital Club on May 14 in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take their suggestions on welfare measures that can be made part of the budget, officials said.

Representative groups with whom dialogues will be held include the Hotel and Restaurant Association, the Tour Operator Association, trade associations, State Infrastructure & Industrial Development Corporation Uttarakhand Ltd (SIDCUL) Association, the Dairy Federation, chartered accountants, mayors and gram panchayat heads, they said.

The 2022-23 budget will be tailored in accordance with the expectations of people, they said.

Similar consultations will be held also for Garhwal division, the officials said.

Uttarakhand state's annual budget is to be brought in the next session of the state assembly.

