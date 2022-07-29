Nainital, Jul 29 (PTI) Incessant rains triggered a series of landslides in Nainital district on Friday, wiping away a major portion of the important Nainital-Bhowali road and its restoration will take at least a week, an official said.

The Nainital-Bhowali road is one of the three major connecting roads to the hill station. Heavy rainfall in the past two weeks has also left a number of other roads blocked with mounds of rubble, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1245 Fresh #COVID19 Cases, 926 Recoveries and One Death in the Last 24 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"An entire hillock gave way, taking down a major portion of the Nainital-Bhowali road as it slid. Let's see how long it takes us to restore it, but it should not take any less than a week," Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Garbiyal said after carrying out an inspection.

The traffic has been diverted for the time being via Haldwani, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Scam: Three Companies With Partha Chatterjee's Son-in-Law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya as Director Under ED Scanner.

Cheenagarh-Amjad-Midar, Bhalyuti, Konta-Kokad, Siltona-Bajudi, Fatehpur-Bail Basani, Bajun-Adhuda, Bhorsa-Pinoro and Kainchi-Hartapa are among the other roads that are blocked.

Haldwani in the district received a maximum of 191 mm of rain over the past 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)