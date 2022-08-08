Gopeshwar (UKD), Aug 8 (PTI) A man was arrested with 22 crates of illicit liquor during a joint action by the police and the Army at the famous skiing destination Auli in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Umesh Kumar, had smuggled the illicit liquor from Delhi, they said.

Also Read | The #DelhiHighCourt Has Observed That a Sex Worker is Entitled to All Rights Available to … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Kumar was arrested on Sunday night, they said, adding that he is a resident of Janakpuri in Delhi.

A case was registered against him at Joshimath police station.

Also Read | Delhi: Passenger From Dubai Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport With 1,000 Grams Gold.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)