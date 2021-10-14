Rishikesh, Oct 14 (PTI) The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked the Uttarakhand forest department to ban all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Tourist activities had been started in the Chilla and Motichoor ranges of the reserve on September 1.

Also Read | Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

In a letter to Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden on October 6, the NTCA asked him to stop all tourist activities in the core and critical tiger habitat zone of the reserve with immediate effect.

It is in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972, and NTCA guidelines issued in 2012, the letter said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: SIT Recreates Crime Scene With Ashish Mishra and 3 Accused.

When contacted Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari said the NTCA order is being implemented.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)