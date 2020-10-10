Dehradun, Oct 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 54,525 on Saturday with 462 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 734 as 18 more people succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said.

Udham Singh Nagar reported 63 fresh cases, Haridwar 62, Nainital 56, Chamoli 27, Uttarkashi 17, Tehri 16, Nageshwar 14, Pauri 10, Pithoragarh and Champawat nine each, and Rudraprayag and Almora six each, among other districts, it said.

The 18 fatalities were reported from different hospitals in the state. With these, the death toll has risen to 734, the bulletin said.

There are 7,321 active COVID-19 cases in the state. While 46,186 people have recovered, 284 have migrated out of the state, it said.

