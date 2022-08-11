Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call to Union Minister, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey, in New Delhi and said that the state government will send a proposal for an electronic charging station on the Char Dham Yatra route.

"The Chief Minister requested to direct the officers concerned to transfer the industrial unit HMT located in Nainital district to the Government of Uttarakhand. It was decided in the meeting that the Uttarakhand government would send a proposal to the Central government for an electronic charging station on the Char Dham Yatra route," read an official statement.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict S Nalini Moves Supreme Court Seeking Premature Release.

The Chief Minister said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved its closure due to the continuous loss of the HMT Industrial Unit located in the Nainital district. In order of approval, the HMT Ranibagh unit is proposed to be transferred to Uttarakhand Government on as is where is basis.

The Government of Uttarakhand has sent its consent to the Ministry of Heavy Industries to purchase HMT Ranibagh unit at the price assessed by NBCC.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 15 of 20 Cabinet Ministers Face Criminal Cases, Says ADR.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to give necessary directions to the officers concerned for the transfer of industrial unit HMT.

"New industries would be set up in the area and employment opportunities would be generated after the transfer of the industrial unit," said CM Dhami. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)