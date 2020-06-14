India News | U'khand to Screen Entire Population for COVID-19 in Next 10 Days: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the state government will screen the entire population of Uttarakhand for COVID-19 in the next 10 days to combat the spread of the virus.

"District Magistrates have been instructed to get the entire population of the state screened within ten days so that the right situation can be determined," Uttarakhand Chief Minister told ANI.

In order to achieve the task, the help of Asha workers and Anganwadi will be taken by the officials.

The Chief Minister further said that if any corona patient succumbed to the virus within 24 hours of hospitalisation then the District Magistrates would be held accountable.

On the issue of cremation of COVID-19 patients, he said that there is no need to panic about the process of the cremation as it is being done according to the guidelines of the Central government, keeping all safety measures in mind.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 31 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 1,816. (ANI)

